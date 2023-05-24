Abu Dhabi-listed Q Holding has signed two contracts with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) to design and implement housing projects worth 7 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion).

The two projects, in Al Samha, north of the city of Abu Dhabi, and West Baniyas, are expected to be completed by Q4 2025 and Q2 2027.

A statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said the projects will include 1,742 villas for citizens as well as infrastructure, gardens, public facilities and services, as well as mosques and commercial buildings.

