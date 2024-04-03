ABU DHABI: The value of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached AED15.9 billion during the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024), recording 5,127 sales and mortgage transactions on various types of real estate units.

According to data from the DARI platform of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, the emirate logged 2,919 sales and purchases transactions in Q1 2024 totalling over AED9.6 billion. This includes 1,167 ready-made real estate units and 1,752 off-plan units.

DARI data showed that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi recorded about 2,208 mortgage deals during Q1, with a total value of AED6.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the top three real estate transactions logged in Abu Dhabi during the past week, with Al Saadiyat Island and Yas Island topping the list of the largest transactions for Aldar Properties projects. The total value of transactions on Yas Island amounted to AED23.5 million, while the one on Al Saadiyat Island totalled AED14.3 million.



