Abu Dhabi has announced the disbursement of housing benefits worth AED7.6 billion ($2.1 billion) coinciding with the UAE 52nd Union Day.

The package, that will cover over 5,685 beneficiaries across the emirate, includes housing loans of all types, with a total value of AED6 billion, from which 3,714 UAE nationals have benefited, in addition to exempting low-income retirees and families of those who passed away in 2023 from loan repayments, reported Wam.

This segment of the package totalled more than AED573 million, from which 549 Emiratis benefited.

The package also included the granting of residential lands and ready-made houses to 1,422 UAE nationals at a total value of more than AED950 million, incorporating the cost of works to provide infrastructure for residential lands.

This brings the total value of housing benefit packages disbursed in Abu Dhabi during 2023 to AED13.44 billion, from which 9,292 UAE nationals in total have benefited.

The disbursement of the housing benefits was approved by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on the directives of President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Lauding the key intitaive Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the wise leadership’s interest and continuous support for the housing sector in the emirate has led to achieving the aspirations of citizens, meeting their needs in a way that secures a decent life alongside family and social stability.

"Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is working to translate the directives of the leadership through its programmes and services, through which it seeks to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and provide for citizens in a way that contributes to the achieving of happiness, comfort, and family stability for UAE families," he added.

