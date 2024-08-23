AARK Developers, one of the leading real estate companies in the UAE, has announced the launch of its landmark AED4 billion ($1.08 billion) development - Sora Beach Residences - on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Set across a build-up area of 1.8 million sq ft, Sora Beach Residences is designed to provide an unparalleled lifestyle experience, complete with direct access to a private 1,000-foot beach, ensuring exclusivity and tranquility, said the Emirati developer.

The architectural brilliance behind Sora Beach Residences is led by Nikken Sekkei, a globally renowned Japanese firm celebrated for its innovative designs.

The residences within the project feature seamless integration with their natural surroundings, allowing for unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf from every unit.

Each home is fully furnished, with interiors curated by the award-winning Shalini Misra Design, offering a blend of modern elegance and functional luxury. The materials, color palettes, and layouts are meticulously selected to create a sophisticated yet comfortable living environment, making Sora Beach Residences a true masterpiece in luxury living, it stated.

Beyond its stunning design and prime location, Sora Beach Residences offers a lifestyle that is both exclusive and holistic.

This project promises to redefine luxury waterfront living, offering investors and residents a unique opportunity to own a slice of paradise in one of UAE’s most coveted locations, it added.

Since the project announcement, there has been an overwhelming response from potential investors both locally and internationally, mainly the high-net-worth individuals from across the globe, all eager to secure a stake in what is being hailed as one of the most luxurious and sought-after addresses in the region, said a top official.

"This project embodies our dedication to excellence. We have partnered with some of the world’s leading architects and designers to create a development that offers not just a home, but a lifestyle," remarked its Chairman Rahul Kumar Gupta.

"Sora Beach Residences is more than just a property; it’s an investment in a way of life that is unmatched in the region," he noted.

The development boasts over 50 world-class amenities, including a private beach club, infinity pool, sky bar, and a gymnasium. Residents will also enjoy the convenience of high-end retail outlets and a private ferry service, enhancing connectivity to the mainland while preserving the privacy and serenity of island life.

According to him, the combination of its prime location, luxury design, and exclusive amenities has positioned Sora Beach Residences as a standout investment opportunity, attracting significant interest from buyers who recognize the long-term value and unique lifestyle offering it presents.

Early buyers are already recognizing the value of this extraordinary development, he stated.

"Sora Beach Residences offers everything I was looking for in a luxury property – a prime beachfront location, stunning views, and interiors that are second to none. It’s the perfect combination of a solid investment and a significant lifestyle upgrade," remarked one investor.

AARK Developers said sustainability was a core focus of Sora Beach Residences, with eco-friendly initiatives integrated throughout the development.

These efforts not only align with global environmental standards but also add significant value to the property, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).