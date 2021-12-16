Abu Dhabi – The board of National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) has appointed Raheel Ahmed as the bank's new CEO, effective from 3 January 2022.

Raheel will succeed Peter England who will retire to Australia following an eight-year leadership, according to a press release on Thursday.

With over 30-year banking experience across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa, Raheel has occupied senior executive positions at Standard Chartered, Citigroup, and Barclays.

Raheel joins RAKBANK from Barclays UK where he was a member of the Executive Committee and the Chief product & analytics officer.

The Chairman of RAKBANK, Mohamed Omran Alshamsi, commented: "Raheel is strategic, yet detail-oriented; and has the ability to lead high-performing teams. We are confident that he will help further strengthen our Bank and grow its presence in the UAE and specifically in Ras Al Khaimah."

Meanwhile, the new CEO of RAKBANK, Raheel Ahmed, said: "A big part of my job will be to enable our team to bring innovative products & services to the market at speed thereby further strengthening our position in the UAE & in Ras Al Khaimah."