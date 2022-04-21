The volume of trade exchange between Jordan and Qatar during the first quarter of 2022 reached $41.2 million. According to Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) figures, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Wednesday, Jordan-Qatar trade during January-March 2022 showed an increase of $31 million (32 per cent) compared with the same period of 2021.

More than 1,100 Jordanian-Qatari joint ventures are currently operating from the Qatari market, including a variety of activities, notably trade, construction, interior design, maintenance, conference organisation, banking, accounting, real estate brokerage, services, education, carpentry and ready-made kitchens, among others, according to the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Qatari private sector exports to the Jordanian market in 2021 totalled $45.3 million, recording an increase of 20.6 per cent, in comparison with 2020.

