Saudi-based Qassim Cement Company has announced that it has entered into a preliminary agreement to set up a new cement mill within its factory in Buraydah region that will have a capacity of 300 tonnes/hour.

It has signed an EPC contract worth SR152 million (($41 million) with a Chinese company CDI for the project, said Qassim Cement in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul..

The scope of work includes mechanical and electrical equipment services in addition to design and supervision of civil works, installations and commissioning test.

The project will be implemented within a period of 15 months, it added.-TradeArabia News Service