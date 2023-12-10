Arab Finance: Egypt’s Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has signed a partnership contract with the UAE-based sustainable solutions provider BEEAH Group to establish a recycling and waste management firm in the New Administrative Capital, according to a statement.

Under the contract, the two sides will cooperate in several areas, including the establishment and operation of factories to recycle tires as well as collect and recycle construction waste.

The partnership also covers collecting, storing, and transferring waste to be recycled or disposed, in addition to setting up, managing, and operating waste transfer plants, a waste screening unit, and waste storages.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).