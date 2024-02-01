The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has successfully completed over 20 million smart transactions in line with the highest standards of efficiency in 2023, serving 3.3 million customers, who expressed an advanced level of trust in the Ministry’s services.

MoHRE continues the development of its smart services system, offering over 100 services that are available 24/7 through its website and smart application and follow the highest standards of security and reliability. This forms part of the Ministry’s comprehensive vision to boost the labour market’s competitiveness, provide top-quality services to customers, and ensure their happiness with the services, which aligns with the government’s digital transformation plans and efforts to implement the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, enhancing flexibility and ease of doing business.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at MoHRE, said, “The high demand for the Ministry’s digital services demonstrates their reliability and compatibility with users’ needs and requirements. We always aim for customer satisfaction and happiness, underlining the Ministry’s commitment to processing transactions on time, and achieving advanced levels of efficiency, excellence, and competitiveness.”

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation remains committed to implementing its strategy for providing the best services to customers, to that end, we consistently work to develop and expand our integrated digital services, while striving for more comprehensive and integrated offerings in collaboration with partner entities, in line with the UAE’s aspirations for digital transformation, supported by the country’s advanced infrastructure, which strengthens its position as the best place to live and work in the world.”

The Ministry has strengthened its efforts to adopt and launch smart services, relying on them to ensure better communication with customers and offer more streamlined processes to access services, report complaints, and submit suggestions and inquiries. It also provides information to customers about how to ensure compliance with new laws and regulations in the labour market.

MoHRE has also enhanced digital inclusion and driven smart transformation by launching initiatives that strengthen social protection in the labour market. These include the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, the Voluntary Alternative End-of-Service Savings Scheme (Savings Scheme), Wage Protection System, and Workers Protection Programme, among others. The Ministry also employs digital tools to enhance communication between job-seeking UAE citizens and companies through the Nafis programme, in addition to electronic integration projects with various entities, which serve to simplify the user journey and allow them to seamlessly complete their transactions.