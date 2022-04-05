Bahrain - NGN Training Center, a Bahrain-based unit of leading systems integrator and IT consultant NGN International has launched the ISACA certification programmes in Bahrain as part of the center’s continuous commitment to developing the content of the curricula and the training programmes it provides to Bahraini cadres in the field of IT.

The new programme will also ensure that those programmes keep pace with the latest global developments related to information technology according to the highest international standards.

The virtual launch was attended by specialists in information technology and cyber security, where technical and managerial topics relating to IS assurance, control, security, and IT governance were covered.

NGN Group's CEO Yaqoob Al Awadhi said the partnership with ISACA means that the training programmes and services at NGN Training Center have been assessed thoroughly to earn its accreditation to provide the exam-takers with consistent and high-quality outcomes.

"NGN has become a major contributor in the field of qualification and capacity building of national cadres in various fields, particularly CISOs," he noted.

Al Awadhi also spoke about reinforcing the role of CISOs in Bahrain and how they confront cyberattacks in various fields, including the financial sector, educational and health sectors, among others.

Chris DeMale, Director, Channel Business Development, ISACA, highlighted the benefits of ISACA certifications for IT professionals in advancing their careers.

He pointed out that in today’s highly competitive job market, a globally recognized certification from an organization such as ISACA is one of the most valuable qualifications for Information Systems and Cybersecurity Specialists.

Hasan Muhi, who is responsible for operational risk and information security management at a leading bank in Bahrain, highlighted the value of ISACA certifications for IT professionals.

It is mainly heldpful for those looking to advance their careers in positions related to information technology and cyber security, including security and risk management, asset security, security architecture, and engineering, communications, and network security, and security assessment and testing, among others.

Zainab Assiri, the Director of the NGN Training Center, gave a brief presentation about NGN Training Center and the international services and certificates available to trainees in the field of Information Technology, including the ISACA certifications, which help develop their expertise and career.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).