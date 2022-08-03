DUBAI - The Call Centre of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) received during the first half of 2022 about 70,000 inquiries through various communication channels provided by the Corporation.

Hend Ahmad Shaker, Director of the Strategy and Communication Department at PCFC, confirmed that the Call Centre works 24/7 to serve the Corporation's customers and its various business units, adding that the Corporation follows procedures that comply with the best practices and standards to deal with inquiries and comments using four different languages; Arabic, English, Urdu and Farsi.

Shaker explained that PCFC Call Centre received about 37,000 phone calls via the number 800990 during the first half of 2022, in addition to responding to around 28,000 emails via info@pcfc.ae, and responding to 1,850 conversations via the website www.pcfc.ae, in addition to receiving more than 800 inquiries via WhatsApp application.

Shaker said, "The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation's call centre is keen to respond professionally and quickly to all incoming calls from various customers following ISO standards No. 10002, where inquiries and comments are responded to immediately to achieve customer satisfaction and happiness, through a specialized, qualified and committed teamwork to find appropriate solutions quickly, accurately and with high quality in line with standards of excellence."