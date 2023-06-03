UAE - Dish Catering and Foodie Brands, subsidiaries of Foodie Holdings, has announced the opening of its new head office in Dubai.

A leading catering and event management company, the Dish Catering and Foodie Brands was established in 2008 with the intention of providing creative, innovative and inspiring food concepts to the Dubai event scene.

With over 2,000 events annually the Dish team typically handles corporate catering, royal weddings, charity gala events, VIP concert catering, store launches, product exhibitions as well as bespoke private events, it stated.

The new head office is an addition to the group's multiple existing kitchen and warehouse facilities encompassing catering, meal plans, desserts and pastry production, and FMCG manufacturing, said a senior official.

"The move represents a significant milestone in our company's growth and marks a new chapter in our commitment to serving our customers," stated Cody Barrett, the Vice President of Meal Plans & FMCG.

With a state-of-the-art tasting & test kitchen, the new office, located in Al Quoz 1 near major transportation hubs alongside Sheikh Zayed Road, between Equity and On-passive metro stations.

Kelly Dyason, the Partner and Managing Director of Dish Catering said the new office is a reflection of its continued dedication to providing the highest level of service to the customers.

"We’re excited about the possibilities it brings and look forward to growing our presence in the Middle East," he added.

Dan Jimenez, Partner and VP of Catering, said: "We are delighted to have our workforce housed under one roof. Together there's no stopping us to create even better catering and events experiences for our clients."

"We have grown over the years since we first joined Foodie Brands in late 2019, and this move signifies our scalable presence across the UAE," he added.

