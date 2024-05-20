CABSAT, the Middle East's flagship event for content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment, will launch its 30th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday.

With more than 450 exhibitors and over 18,000 expected visitors, CABSAT serves as a key destination for networking, career advancement, and keeping up to date on the latest developments and insights into the industry and the content-driven ecosystems of the MEASA.

This year's show also features a dynamic talks programme, with the return of the Content Congress, SATEXPO Summit, and NextGen Content, which enables screening of unreleased content to the region's best content creators, distributors, and investors.