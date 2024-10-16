Muscat – Oman and Belarus signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at protecting competition, preventing monopolies, safeguarding consumers, and facilitating the exchange of information on securities and insurance markets.

The agreements were signed during the official visit of Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, to Oman on Monday night.

Under the information exchange and joint cooperation in securities markets, one MoU was signed between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus and the Financial Services Authority of Oman.

This MoU encourages both parties to cooperate in enhancing investor protection, ensuring the integrity of securities and insurance markets, exchanging best practices in green finance and sustainable economies, sharing regulatory expertise and research publications, promoting supervision and oversight of investment products, and exchanging experiences in trading, clearing, and settlement operations.

This MoU was signed by H E Abdullah Salim al-Salmi, CEO of the Financial Services Authority, and Sergei Terentiev, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Oman.

The second MoU was signed between the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman and the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus. It aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and the exchange of information in the fields of competition protection and monopoly prevention.

The third MoU was signed between the Consumer Protection Authority of Oman and the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus. Under this MoU, the two authorities aim to boost cooperation and the exchange of expertise and information in consumer protection and related laws.