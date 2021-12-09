PHOTO
RIYADH: NEOM signed an initial agreement on Thursday to build and trial the ‘Cognitive City’ quantum security system, a statement revealed.
NEOM has teamed up with Arqit Quantum, known as Arqit, to develop new software capable of defending cognitive cities against cyber attacks.
The new quantum system will be built and tested at NEOM during the first half of 2022, and it can also be exported to other cognitive cities around the world, the statement said.
“NEOM is without doubt leading the world in the development of cognitive communities, and therefore the perfect launch partner for this technology,” Executive Director of Emerging Technologies for NEOM Mansoor Hanif said.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.