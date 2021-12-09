RIYADH: NEOM signed an initial agreement on Thursday to build and trial the ‘Cognitive City’ quantum security system, a statement revealed.

NEOM has teamed up with Arqit Quantum, known as Arqit, to develop new software capable of defending cognitive cities against cyber attacks.

The new quantum system will be built and tested at NEOM during the first half of 2022, and it can also be exported to other cognitive cities around the world, the statement said.

“NEOM is without doubt leading the world in the development of cognitive communities, and therefore the perfect launch partner for this technology,” Executive Director of Emerging Technologies for NEOM Mansoor Hanif said.