ArabFinance: MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) (MTIE) announced that it has entered an agreement with Apple Trading Egypt, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, MTI will become a non-exclusive authorized distributor of Apple products in the local market.

Sales are scheduled to begin by the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, MTI highlighted.

“The addition of Apple products to MTI’s portfolio will broaden our product offering, targeting a wider customer base and an increased market share in the mobile phone distribution market,” Chairman and CEO of MTI Khaled Mahmoud commented.

MTI is one of the leading distribution companies by geographic coverage in Egypt, with access to more than 40,000 points of sale.

The Egyptian joint stock Company operates in a wide range of businesses, including consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, seamless pipes, and tractors through partnerships with leading global brands including Samsung, Vodafone, Huawei, Range Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Carrier and Bosch.