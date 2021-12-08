ArabFinance: Moon Capital Partners Master Fund Ltd has cut its stake in Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKH) (EKHO) to 4.8% from 5.52%, according to a shareholding disclosure filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The shareholder sold 8.182 million shares in EKH at an average price of EGP 20.64 per share.

The shares sale transaction has been implemented at a total value of EGP 168.88 million.

Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding is an Egypt-based investment company with a diversified portfolio of investments in sectors, including fertilizers and petrochemicals, energy, insurance, manufacturing, information technology, transport, and infrastructure.