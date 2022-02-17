ArabFinance: The Egyptian fintech startup MoneyHash has raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round, according to a press release.

The round has been led by UAE’s COTU Ventures, with the participation of VentureSouq and VentureFriends.

Nuwa Capital, The Continent Venture Partners, First Check Africa, Fox Ventures, Kepple Africa Ventures, and Lofty Capital Inc have been also among the participants in the funding round.

Moreover, a global group of angel investors participated in the round, including NerdWallet’s Tim Chen and Jake Gibson, Belvo’s Oriol Tintore, and regional operators such as Huspy’s Jad Antoun, Baraka’s Feras Jalbout, and Sakneen’s Hussein Elkheshen.

The startup also announced moving out from beta to launching its platform across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Founded in 2020, MoneyHash is the first super-API for payment arrangements in the MEA region.