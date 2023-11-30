Kuwait-based Universal Islamic Food Industries (UIFI) has set up its new manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah at an investment of around AED150 million ($41 million).

This modern facility, located in the Al Hamra Industrial Zone over an expansive area of 350,000 sq ft, said produce an additional 3,000 tonnes of processed food monthly, which significantly exceeds the expected capacity of the ready-to-eat poultry, meat, and seafoods products.

The new facility is designed to address the soaring demands of the regional consumer market.

Staying abreast with modern trends and requirements, the operations will encompass advanced manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and storage facilities, setting a new benchmark in the processed food industry.

The driving force behind this ambitious expansion is the company’s vision to harness the abundant resources of the region, realising its long-term business aspirations. This strategic move also positions UIFI, a subsidiary of the UIM Group, to better cater to the increasing production demands in today’s market.

Ayoob Khan, the CEO of UIFI, said: "Our decision to establish our operations in Ras Al Khaimah was a strategic one, deeply influenced by the region's burgeoning status as a business hub. The support and facilities provided by Rakez have been pivotal in this decision."

"Their commitment to fostering a conducive business environment, coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure and ready-built facility options has greatly facilitated our setup and expansion efforts. The strategic geographic location of Ras Al Khaimah and the comprehensive support from Rakez align perfectly with our dedication to quality and excellence," stated Khan.

Rakez Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: "We are thrilled to welcome Universal Islamic Food Industries to the RAKEZ business community of nearly 800 FB companies. This move by UIFI marks a significant milestone in our strategic efforts to bolster the FB sector in Ras Al Khaimah."

"Their investment demonstrates the growing appeal of Rakez as a dynamic and supportive hub for manufacturing, especially in the food and beverage industry," noted Jallad.

"At Rakez, we are dedicated to providing an ecosystem that not only meets the demands of our companies but also aids in their growth and success. Our customised facilities, tailored services, and business-friendly environment are designed to empower companies like UIFI to innovate, expand, and thrive. We are committed to playing a pivotal role in their journey, ensuring that they have the necessary tools and support to excel in today’s competitive market,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).