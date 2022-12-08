RAS AL KHAIMAH - Universal Carton Industries (UCI), one of UAE’s leading corrugated cardboard box manufacturing companies located in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), is investing AED 55 million to expand its production volume to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the UAE and overseas.

This expansion will increase UCI’s production capacity by threefold to 100,000 tonnes per annum.

The new state-of-the-art facility totalling 375,000 square foot is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The company, which initially began operations in 2014 at Al Ghail Industrial Zone, is aiming to increase its manpower to 300 employees.

Commenting on the expansion, Managing Director of Universal Carton Industries, Arsalan Pirani, said, “With the extension of our European food grade corrugation plant in Ras Al Khaimah, modern equipment and innovative technologies, we will have achieved an unparalleled production capacity and set off on our journey to becoming the pioneers of sustainable packaging solutions. Once it’s completed, we will not just be able to diversify our share in the UAE and GCC, but also target new strategic global markets.”

UCI’s Chief Operating Officer, Saleem Vohra, highlighted RAKEZ’s support in their growth journey, and said that “The economic zone has been our guide since the very beginning, providing us with tremendous support in our setting up phase in the UAE. They assisted us in obtaining approvals from various governmental entities and efficiently set up our company in less than a week. Throughout the years, RAKEZ has provided us with continuous support in successfully growing our business.”

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, added, “We are thrilled to be the trusted base for Universal Carton Industries and witness another great milestone for the company. It has been a great collaborative journey. UCI is a great example of the many high-growth companies we have in Ras Al Khaimah that benefit from the expert support we provide to facilitate their journeys. This support, combined with Ras Al Khaimah’s cost-effective business operating environment, helps international companies truly maximise the advantage of growing opportunities in the MENA region.”