ABU DHABI - Strata Manufacturing has completed the installation of its state-of-the-art hot press equipment and technology. This significant achievement marks a major milestone for Strata as it expands its work packages in collaboration with Pilatus Aircraft Limited (Pilatus), the renowned Swiss aircraft manufacturer.

Hot press curing, an advanced technology used by Strata to produce composite parts, has become an integral part of the company's manufacturing process. This cutting-edge technology enables the production of composite components with enhanced strength, durability, and precision, ensuring the highest quality standards for aerospace applications.

Strata's hot press equipment and technology will primarily be utilised for manufacturing parts for Pilatus PC-24 and potentially PC-12 aircraft and is easily transferable to other aircraft types.

With the hot press equipment and technology now fully operational, Strata has already commenced production activities.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Managing Director and CEO of Strata, said, “This milestone represents a significant step forward in our collaboration with Pilatus and highlights our continuous efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions to our partners. We are proud to contribute to the growth of the UAE's aerospace sector and reinforce our position as a global leader in advanced composite manufacturing.”

Roman Emmenegger, Vice President of Manufacturing of Pilatus, said that this development is of great significance for the partnership with Strata and highlights their shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of aerospace manufacturing. The utilisation of hot press equipment will undoubtedly expand the potential for Strata in the manufacturing of composite parts for Pilatus aircraft.

Strata's dedication to nurturing local talent and contributing to the Emirati workforce is evident in its composition, with 70% of the team comprising Emirati professionals. This commitment to localisation showcases Strata's investment in developing the nation's aerospace industry and underscores its commitment to national talent development and creating sustainable employment opportunities for UAE nationals.