Suhar Industrial City, part of Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed 3 investment deals worth OMR2.4 million ($6.23 million) for projects specialising in plastic products, medical devices and mattresses.

Spanning a total area of 16,900 sq m, these projects aim at delivering high-quality goods using state-of-the-art technology, catering to both local and international markets while boosting the national economy, a release said.

The first contract, valued at OMR1 million, was inked with Ammar International Furniture for a project spanning an area of 7,200 sq m.

Plastic products

The second contract was signed with Al Eman for Trade and Investment to establish a project focused on manufacturing plastic products from non-hazardous waste across 4,700 sq m, with an investment of OMR850,000.

The third pact, with Quality Medical Supply, involves establishing a manufacturing unit for instruments and appliances for medicine and surgery, and veterinary medicine, covering 5,000 sq m and backed by an investment of OMR550,000.

