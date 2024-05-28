Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company, along with Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME), a subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik, and global provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, have successfully conducted precise repair operations on several aircraft parts manufactured from composite materials. This accomplishment was made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and strategic partnership between Strata and LTME.

Strata and LTME have successfully collaborated on the repair and final assembly of aircraft radomes, showcasing the power of partnership in the aerospace industry. By leveraging their combined resources and expertise, LTME has shared their knowledge and experience in repairs, along with Strata's manufacturing resources to jointly repair the damaged areas within the radomes in a more efficient joint process.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance the efficiency of the aerospace industry by creating synergies and utilising the collective resources of both companies, so customer parts are returned to service in a timely and cost-effective manner.

The joint effort will initially prioritise radome repairs, leveraging LTME's specialised expertise, paving the way for further collaborations in the future.

In a statement, Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters, Mubadala Investment Company, and Managing Director of Strata, said, "Our partnership with Lufthansa Technik Middle East embodies the great and growing confidence that Strata has globally in the aerospace industry, especially in its remarkable ability to conduct precise repair solutions for composite materials of a global standard."

He added, "This strategic partnership opens the door for more qualitative aspirations and global partnerships in the field of manufacturing, repair, and development in the aerospace world in general, based on the highest standards of quality and safety that Strata commits to and excels in."

Ziad Al Hazmi, Chief Executive Officer at Lufthansa Technik Middle East, confirmed, "We are confident that our partnership with Strata will accelerate repair and delivery to our customers, fostering trust, and creating new opportunities for both companies. Our commitment to implementing more initiatives and projects to enhance the overall value within the aviation industry is unwavering and serves our vision of leadership in maintenance and repair."