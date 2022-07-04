AL AIN - Almost a year after securing a long-term deal with Pilatus - the leading Swiss aerospace manufacturer - UAE Advanced Manufacturing pioneer Strata is stepping up operations with a brand new package of far-reaching operations.

This milestone deal is set to not only be significantly mutually beneficial for both partners, but will further cement Strata’s commitment to its status as a leading Emirati manufacturer, capitalising on local talent and vision.

The newly updated agreement between Strata and Pilatus extends the Al Ain manufacturers’ cooperation with the Swiss OEM to add the production of Pilatus PC-24 Super Versatile Jet interiors.

Strata will hence manufacture hot press parts for the first time in the UAE, that will be added to its current Pilatus work packages, which include the PC-24 Belly Fairings, Flap Track Fairings, Pylon Fairings, Bullet Fairing, and Tail Cone, all of which bear the Al Ain manufacturer’s ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ seal of quality.

With rapid turnarounds aiming for commencement in the first quarter of 2023, this collation of packages will showcase Strata’s operational excellence for the benefit of the industry as a whole.

What’s more, all signs point towards this latest announcement being part of an ongoing and expanding cooperative relationship, with Strata and Pilatus planning on expanding their collaboration considerably further.

Both parties have reported that Strata will be further integrated, not least as engineering partner for DO (Design Organisation), wherein that signature commitment to excellence will be realised to its full potential.

Strata CEO Ismail Ali Abdulla has reiterated "In Strata’s 12-year history, our name has become synonymous with quality and pride. As a champion of the UAE’s homegrown manufacturing sector, our ability to scale up production is a testament to what can be achieved in this country and how we can positively impact the global aerospace industry."

Pilatus CEO Markus Bucher has added to this sentiment, stating that "Strata’s dedication and ability to consistently deliver innovation, excellence, and the realisation of a shared vision make the UAE manufacturing firm a solid partner that Pilatus is delighted to be working with further on a long term basis".

In reflection of this sense of national pride, Strata has committed to a 70 percent Emiratisation rate for the project, and will be utilizing their next-gen Hot Press technology alongside a suite of Autoclave products. Coupled with an extensive application of Carbon Fiber as the principal material across numerous processes, there’s little doubt that the partnership with Pilatus is primed to be genuinely game-changing.



WAM/Tariq alfaham/Hazem Hussein