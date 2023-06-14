Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today (June 13) kicked off its largest-ever technology showcase in the Kingdom during the inaugural Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit.

The summit welcomed government officials, diplomats and global business leaders in Riyadh to foster critical conversations on sustainability, energy efficiency and technology growth.

In his opening remarks, Engineer Ahmed Al Zahrani, Assistant Minister of Development and Excellence at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, said: "In today's dynamic landscape, innovation has transitioned from being a luxury to a necessity. It is through continuous innovation that we can address the complex challenges we face and unlock new opportunities for growth and development."

“We are guided by five critical innovation pillars – a circular carbon economy, conventional power, renewable energy, sustainability, and hydrocarbons, which help us shape a holistic and integrated approach towards innovation and sustainable development,” he stated.

Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “France's enduring legacy in electricity and sustainability over two centuries is a testament to our unwavering commitment to a greener future. Saudi Arabia is a beacon of opportunity, where our transformative and collaborative efforts can make a lasting impact."

"Schneider Electric is crucial to driving these efforts and the Innovation Summit perfectly aligns with this transformative moment in Saudi Arabia's journey," he noted.

“The summit not only signifies the growing significance of Saudi Arabia on the global stage but also serves as a steppingstone for Schneider Electric to further expand its investment footprint in the Kingdom and paves the way for even greater contributions in advancing sustainability and technological innovation,” he added.

Schneider Electric’s Global Chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire said: "Globally and regionally, we are at an infliction point in the current energy transition. At the forefront of impactful transitions in the energy sector is the rise of renewable energy and electricity, revolutionizing both energy supply and demand."

“This Saudi innovation summit is a platform to showcase our expertise in energy efficiency, data centers, and state-of-the-art software and services. Our capabilities in these areas are poised to contribute significantly to the kingdom's journey towards a sustainable and technologically advanced future for all," stated the top official.

"We are committed to supporting the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 as the global and regional energy landscape continues to evolve. Together we can unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia, harnessing innovation and digital transformation," he added.

Schneider Electric’s MEA President Walid Sheta said: "Schneider Electric is committed to investing in the future of energy management, and the inaugural Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit marks a strategic milestone. Riyadh, as the next iconic host city, highlights our expansion across the Middle East and Africa."

"Building on the success of previous summits held across the globe, this event provides a unique opportunity to showcase our dedication to strategic partnerships with governments and the private sector. By deploying energy-efficient digital technologies, we can effectively combat the climate-and-energy crisis and drive decarbonization. Schneider Electric is embracing a digital and electric world, contributing to the Middle East and Africa's transformation towards a greener and resilient future," he noted.

Cluster President (Saudi Arabia and Yemen) Mohammad Shaheen said: "Our debut Saudi innovation summit marks a new milestone in our more-than-four-decade journey in the kingdom. With a steadfast commitment to empowering talent, women and youth, and localizing production, we are proud to say that our products are made in Saudi Arabia."

"Having established our presence in Saudi Arabia in 1981, we have fostered strong relationships with over 650 employees, 8,000 customers, and partners who share our passion for sustainability and digitization. The summit is a crucial moment in our collective journey toward enabling the Kingdom to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060," he added.

