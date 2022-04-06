Riyadh – Mubasher: Middle East Specialized Cables Company (MESC) has appointed Fadhil Fawzan Alsaadi as the new CEO of the company.

Alsaadi has officially assumed the position on 5 April this year, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The new CEO holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering in the field of chemical engineering, with a 20-year experience in business leadership.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the Saudi company reported a net loss after Zakat and tax worth SAR 9.10 million, compared to profits of SAR 4.30 million in the same three months a year earlier.

