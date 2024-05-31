Riyadh – East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry and Alrawaf Contracting Company inked a contract with a value exceeding SAR 142 million.

The two entities signed the agreement, on 29 May, to supply steel pipes for 19 months, according to a bourse statement.

East Pipes Integrated highlighted that the financial impact of the contract will be reflected in the third quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2024/2025 till Q1-26/2027.

At the beginning of 2024, East Pipes Integrated sealed a SAR 1 billion agreement with Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

