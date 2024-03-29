RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers has announced the formation of the first-of-its-kind national committee for military industries in the Kingdom. Salman Al-Shatri has been elected chairman of the committee while Zeyad Al-Mohaimeed is the vice chairman of the committee.



This is the first time that a committee concerned with the military industries sector has been formed under the umbrella of the private sector, represented by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, to work in integration with relevant authorities and bodies such as the General Authority for Military Industries, the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and other relevant authorities.



This move comes in line with the new directions announced by the federation, which aim to keep pace with the modern economic sectors of the Kingdom that the Saudi Vision 2030 is focusing on, including the military industries sector. This aims to organize and nationalize the military industries sectors in the Kingdom and nationalize more than 50 percent of the sector by the year 2030.

