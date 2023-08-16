Ras Al Khaimah, which is keen to attract global investments to its industrial zones, luxury property and tourist destinations, is looking to Chinese businesses to set up base at its special economic zone.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), home to over 400 Chinese companies, said it hosted Chinese business delegations from diverse sectors including construction, manufacturing, trading, electronics, and engineering.

The delegations toured RAKEZ’s industrial zones, Al Marjan Island and Jebel Jais, in addition to meeting with representatives of various Ras Al Khaimah-based entities, the economic zone said in a statement on Wednesday.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “The growing interest from Chinese businesses further solidifies our efforts to strengthen our relationships with global investors by fostering mutually beneficial collaborations.

As the UAE tries to boost its bilateral trade with China to $200 billion by 2030, establishing business relations with more Chinese companies has become even more vital, he said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

