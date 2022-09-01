Egypt - Philip Morris Misr announced a modification to the manufacturer’s name printed on its product portfolio including Marlboro, Merit, and L&M to be “Made in Egypt by UTC’, after the United Tobacco Company was awarded with the licence to produce conventional and electronic cigarettes in Egypt.

Philip Morris Misr clarified that Eastern Company will continue to manufacture the company’s cigarette products, until depletion of its available production stock with Eastern. Following this transition phase, UTC will start manufacturing moving forward.

Philip Morris Misr stated that it is proud of the successful strategic partnership with Eastern Tobacco Company, which lasted for nearly half a century, and is looking forward to sustaining this partnership through its shareholding in UTC, affirming its commitment to achieving sustainable success in the Egyptian market. The company will strive to maintain its leading position in the market through a new phase, where UTC will be responsible for the manufacturing of PMM’s product portfolio, aiming to meet adult smokers’ needs.

Philip Morris Misr confirmed its full commitment to all existing contractual relationships with traders and suppliers to guarantee the availability of its products across Egypt’s governorates. The company’s ultimate objective is to contribute to supporting the Egyptian economy and satisfy adult smokers’ needs.

The company will continue to provide all of its products at the same prices as recently officially set, according to the highest quality standards, with no change to the packaging.

