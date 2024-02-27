Riyadh: According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the number of factories in the Kingdom increased by 10% in 2023; 11,549 factories were operating by the end of the year.



Also last year, 1,379 new industrial licenses were issued, with SAR81 billion in investments, and production started in 1,058 new factories, with SAR45 billion invested in them.



According to ministry spokesman Jarrah Al-Jarrah, the new licenses were distributed among 25 industrial activities, with total investments for the 11,549 factories estimated at SAR1,541 trillion. The top four activities were manufacturing: food products, non-metallic mineral products, formed metal products, and rubber and plastic products.



National establishments were issued the highest number of industrial licenses, 1,043, followed by those with foreign investment, 194 licenses, and those with joint investment, 142 licenses.



Small establishments accounted for the largest number of licenses issued, 1,203, followed by medium-size outfits, with 158 licenses, micro-enterprises, 15 licenses, and large establishments with three licenses.



The Riyadh Region had the largest share of licenses issued, 479, followed by the Eastern Region with 340 licenses, the Makkah Region with 269 licenses, the Qassim Region with 87 licenses, and the Madinah Region with 79 licenses.



The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources releases essential industrial indicators monthly through the National Industrial and Mining Information Center.



These indicators, including those related to the mining sector, show the nature of industrial activity in the Kingdom, the extent of change in the sector, and new industrial investments.