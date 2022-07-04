Nissan Motor Corporation has announced changes to its management and operational structures across key verticals in the Middle East, aimed at further boosting its successful operations across the region.

Under the new structure, which came into effect on July 1, 2022, a newly created Infiniti Middle East business unit will be integrated into the wider Nissan Middle East network. These changes will help advance the Nissan Next transformation plan to drive profitable growth, and build momentum towards Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision.

Having already a strong presence and heritage in the region, Nissan seeks to place a strategic focus on Infiniti to further consolidate its leadership position and create a strong governance structure. The changes allow both brands to achieve swifter decision-making processes, deliver best-in-class customer experiences, and offer increased support for their retail network, all while keeping their unique brand identities. The move is further said to create exciting career opportunities for employees from both brands.

Delivering innovation

As of this week, Thierry Sabbagh, currently President of Nissan Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East, will now also be responsible for Infiniti Middle East operations.

Commenting on the recent changes, Sabbagh said: “As the Middle East continues to be increasingly important to Nissan, we remain focused on delivering innovation that creates excitement, high-quality products that people can trust and unique experiences for our customers. I am pleased to see the integration of the Infiniti brand into our regional operations and look forward to delivering strong business growth by drawing on each brand’s expertise. Infiniti in the Middle East and Nissan operations in Saudi Arabia are instrumental to our presence in the region and I am confident that senior managers appointed to new roles will excel in their respective positions, paving the way towards an exciting future for us in the region.”

Greater collaborations

In addition to placing Sabbagh at the helm of its Middle Eastern operations, the company announced Andrew McLaughlan to be the new Managing Director of Infiniti Middle East.

Furthermore, Adib Takieddine, previously Sales Operations, Vehicle Volume Management & Corporate Planning Director at Nissan Middle East, will assume the role of Managing Director at Nissan Saudi Arabia. Both McLaughlan and Takieddine will report to Sabbagh.

With these new appointments, Nissan is set to drive greater collaborations, accelerate business growth, and remain committed to provide a diverse range of innovative mobility solutions that enrich people’s lives.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).