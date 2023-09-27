Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and MT Group, a Shanghai-based valve manufacturer, will build a facility for API design valves suitable for oil and gas applications in Abu Dhabi.

The new venture is expected to strengthen the value chain for high precision equipment in Abu Dhabi and attract more Chinese industrial investment.

An Abu Dhabi Media Office statement said the valves are essential for most industries, particularly those targeted by Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), including food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electrical, electronics, machineries, equipment and transportation.

The facility will manufacture 150,000 valves by 2028 and provide more than 200 skilled job opportunities, the media office said, with the first phase expected to commence operations by end of 2023.

The facility will be 5,400 sq.m., based in Al Markaz, Waha Land’s Industrial Zone, to the south of the city of Abu Dhabi, with 25,000 sq.m. adjacent area ear marked for future expansion.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

