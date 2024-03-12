Muscat - Lalan Middle East, a subsidiary of Lalan Group, will open a glove facility at Sohar Free Zone.

The facility, a state-of-the-art establishment on 5000 sqm, will house a surgical and medical Glove plant, complete with an ETO sterilization facility and a certified microbiology lab.

The plant is set to create over 100 job opportunities, with a commendable 45 percent Omanization rate.

The formalization of the Sales and Distribution Agreement between Lalan Middle East and Muscat Pharmacy at the event marks a pivotal moment, symbolizing the crystallization of a robust and strategic partnership between the two entities.

The agreement was signed by Lalith Hapangama, Chairman of Lalan Group, and Bakul Metha, Chairman of Muscat Pharmacy.

This alliance aims to enhance the distribution network for Lalan's locally produced medical gloves throughout the Sultanate of Oman and beyond.

Hapangama said the rationale behind choosing Oman as the regional hub, and citing its strategic location, stability, and the welcome extended by the Omani people. He affirmed the group's long-term vision to expand operations in the Sultanate and establish a robust supply network across the GCC, North African region, and the USA, leveraging Oman's FDA association.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

