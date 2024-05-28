The total number of national products that have obtained the "Made in the Emirates" mark has exceeded 1,330 since its launch last May to boost the competitiveness of Emirati products.

In a statement on the sidelines of the closing day of the 3rd Make it in the Emirates Forum, Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Under-Secretary for Standards and Regulations Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that the Made in the Emirates mark is a national initiative from the Ministry to support the national product.

Since its launch, it has covered many sectors, with the food and beverage sector topping the list of products that have obtained the mark, she added.

"The quality mark for UAE-made products aims to increase consumer confidence in local products," she said.