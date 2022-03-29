UAE - A model of M Glory's 'Al Damani - DMV300' unveiled at the event.

UAE-based M Glory Group today (March 28) laid the foundation stone for the country's first industrial facility for manufacture of electric vehicles (EV) at Dubai Industrial City, being set up at an investment of AED1.5 billion ($408.3 million).

The sustainable industrial facility, with advanced capabilities will be the UAE’s first plant of its kind and is expected to produce 55,000 cars per year to meet a rising demand for green mobility in bid to reduce global carbon emissions.

The new factory at Dubai Industrial City will create more than 1,000 jobs and is built on a total land area of 1 million sqft to accommodate future expansion plans. The electric cars will be exported to the wider GCC region, Egypt, Tanzania, Senegal, Mali and Kenya, it stated.

Announcing the new venture, M Glory Holding officials said the group aims to benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution and sustainability by employing future technologies and robotics in the manufacture of EVs.

The corporation’s new facility will be an extension to their portfolio, which includes robotics engineering and artificial intelligence as well as sustainable real estate.

During the event, M Glory also unveiled its first fully electric car named 'Al Damani - DMV300'. With two different models being built using European specifications, the car has a battery capacity of 52.7 kWh and can cover more than 405km on a single charge.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), said the ministry, in coordination with partners from the UAE’s industrial sector, is implementing a package of projects and initiatives under the UAE’s national industrial strategy.

"The aim of these projects is to make vital sectors in the UAE, including the industrial and technological sectors, even more attractive to investors. They will also help industries of the future to develop new competitive advantages and consolidate the position of the UAE as a hub for global companies, investments and talents," he stated.

Dubai Industrial City, part of Tecom, is one of the most prominent industrial and logistics hubs in the region with more than 280 factories and 750 business partners across several strategic sectors.

It is a major contributor to achieving several national strategies including the Operations 300 billion. Dubai Industrial City and MoIAT recently have signed a deal designed to further enhance the UAE’s industrial sector while facilitating decarbonization efforts.

Dr Magda Al Azazi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of M Glory Holding Group, said: "Today we are laying the foundation stone to inaugurate an Emirati industrial facility with international specifications where we will manufacture environmentally-friendly electric cars, contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and support sustainable development."

The new M Glory factory will operate through two production cycles per year. It will employ the technologies and techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including a welding line, a dyeing line and a final assembly line using the latest robots in the manufacturing processes.

"The factory will produce a variety of electric cars, the types and details of which will be revealed during the coming period,"stated Dr Al Azazi.

These cars will be competitive and durable as they are compatible with the environment and atmosphere of the Gulf region and will constitute a qualitative addition to the electric car sector.

"The ministry is focused on encouraging local manufacturers to diversify and develop their production to support the growth of national industries and enhance their competitiveness. The establishment of a factory to produce electric vehicles in the country is in line with the ministry's efforts to create new competitive advantages for advanced industries. It is also in line with the goals of the ’Make in the Emirates‘ campaign, launched by the ministry, which focuses on enhancing the future and sustainability of industries," she added.

On the upcoming plant, Saud Abu Al Shawareb, Managing Director of Industrial City, said: "Sustainability is a global responsibility and transitioning to alternative, low emission energy sources is an integral part of achieving a greener future. The manufacturing industry can play an essential role in enabling the national net zero strategy by delivering innovative, technology-backed solutions in line with Operation 300bn and powered by our partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology."

"M Glory’s addition to our community demonstrates our commitment to boosting the manufacturing industry, as well as supportive environment that empowers local manufacturers like M Glory to set up operations and fuel the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative," he added.

