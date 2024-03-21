Saudi Arabia - The Liebherr Group, one of the largest construction machine manufacturers in the world, has announced that its Saudi unit has secured a major order of 55 new all-terrain cranes - the biggest order in the company's history - from Arabian Machinery & Heavy Equipment Company (AMHEC).

Unveiling the order, Liebherr said all these new mobile cranes will boast lifting capacities in the range of 100 to 800 tonnes. The first of these cranes will be shipped to the Kingdom in a few months.

Since 1983, Liebherr said it has been consistently demonstrating to its customers in Saudi Arabia its reliability as a partner. This track record is the foundation upon which customers, including AMHEC, rely, and extend the partnership further.

AMHEC, a major crane and heavy haulage company, had placed this extraordinary order in December last year and was likely to receive the first of the cranes within the next few months.

Within the scope of this record order, AMHEC will acquire LTM 1100-5.3, LTM 1110-5.2, LTM 1160-5.2, LTM 1230 5.1, LTM 1250-5.1, LTM 1300-6.3, LTM 1450-8.1, LTM 1650-8.1 and LTM 1750-9.1 cranes. With this delivery, it will take the company's crane fleet strength to more than 400 cranes, it stated.

On the mega order, CEO Abdullah Al Suwaiket said: "AMHEC's purchase decision is based on many years of positive experience with mobile cranes from Liebherr. We trust in the quality of their products and their excellent service."

"We already have numerous cranes with a lifting capacity between 50 and 500 tonnes. We are now proud to also complete our fleet with a nine axle crane so that we can fulfill all orders for our customers. The cranes are a great addition to our fleet and a beneficial factor to our sustainable growth in this promising market," he added.

On the big order win, Ajanthas Kumarathas, the Branch Manager and Head of Division at Saudi Liebherr Company, said: "We are proud to be able to supply AMHEC with this number of cranes. The list includes new cranes from five up to nine axles."

AMHEC uses its cranes throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for industrial lifting jobs and many other areas of application.

"We serve a wide variety of tasks in Saudi Arabia. We depend on and trust in the reliable, high-quality medium-sized and large cranes from Liebherr," stated Al Suwaiket.

To take account of these different areas of application and the requirements of its major customers, AMHEC ordered its cranes with the maximum possible number of driven axles and the “Emergency Package” for the highest level of safety.

Confirming Liebherr's excellent reputation in the Arab country, Al Suwaiket said: “It is a very well-known brand here in the kingdom and is preferred throughout the local markets. Its cranes are characterised by high quality and reliability. The local branch here also ensures excellent service.”

The first cranes from this order will arrive in the Kingdom in a few months, bringing the company's crane fleet to a total of more than 400 cranes, stated Al Suwaiket.

“We are looking forward to receiving our new cranes. Each crane is characterised by its own advantages. Some models also include great improvements," he added.

