Johnson Controls Arabia, a leading provider of carbon-reduction solutions, has opened a new office in Egypt at Citystars, according to an emailed press release on September 5th.

This came in line with the company’s intentions to expand its operations and enhance its influence in the Egyptian market.

"This expansion is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and customer-centric solutions. Our ISO-certified office underscores our dedication to providing innovative and environmentally friendly building solutions” Mohanad El Sheikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, said.

Following the opening ceremony, the company signed two strategic partnerships; the first to deliver variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems to parts of Citystars Administration buildings, and the second to showcase the provision of VRF systems and chillers to Al Marasem International for Development for Fifth Square Mall.

The first signing ceremony took place at Citystars Heliopolis, while the second signing ceremony took place at the office of Al Marasem Real Estate Development Company.

“The signing ceremonies mark a crucial milestone, highlighting our continuous success in expanding business and deepening impact in Egypt," Ibrahim Salem, Regional Director for Egypt, Lebanon, and Yemen at Johnson Controls Arabia, noted.

