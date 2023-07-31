Infinix Egypt has launched a new production line for smartphones in Obour city to produce a new model in the Egyptian market, which is Infinix smart 7.

Infinix said on Sunday that the new production line is an expansion of its investments in Egypt, with the old production lines in the technology zone in Assiut continuing to work as they are to produce Infinix models on a regular basis for the Egyptian market, and it has already presented distinguished production of the SMART and HOT series, which are more popular among the young generations in Egypt, and it was launched in the Egyptian market and met with great success, which is a new achievement for the Egyptian industry.

Infinix revealed that the new production line is one of the latest production lines for smart phones in terms of industry technology and accuracy, in addition to that the factory has been provided with a laboratory to test the quality of phones produced in the new factory, where the phone undergoes a large number of tests that measure the quality of each part of the device, whether the screen, battery or its software.

Infinix stated that the new factory provided a large number of direct and indirect job opportunities, as all the workers in the factory are Egyptian youth, who have been trained through specialists in the smartphone industry, stressing that the Egyptian workers have proven great efficiency in the field of electronics manufacturing.

Infinix confirmed that it will continue to manufacture its smartphones under the slogan “Made in Egypt”, in order to contribute to the localization of that industry, explaining that the Egyptian market is a pivotal market in the Middle East and Africa, and that the company pays great attention to the manufacturing process in Egypt, hoping for more support provided by the Egyptian government in the form of investment incentives encourages companies to expand production in order to export to neighboring markets, especially in light of the recent decisions issued by the Supreme Investment Council headed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

It is reported that Infinix has assembled 3 phones this year on its production lines in Egypt: Infinix smart 7, HOT 12i, and HOT 20i, all of which carried the slogan “Made in Egypt.” The phones have received great demand, especially among young people, as they meet His ambition for modern technology at a competitive price encouraged the company to expand its production lines in Egypt through the new Obour Factory.

Infinix, the emerging brand in the consumer electronics market, announced the launch of its new Infinix smart 7 phone in the Egyptian market under the slogan “Made in Egypt”.

Infinix smart 7 is the third phone that Infinix manufactured through its production lines in Egypt since the beginning of this year, to join a series of distinguished phones that the company has manufactured in Egypt since the beginning of the year.

Infinix Smart 7 is the new generation of the Infinix Smart 6, which achieved great success and fame in the Egyptian market. The new phone offers specifications that meet the requirements of the consumer, especially the youth group, at a competitive price.

The Infinix Smart 7 phone comes with a modern three-dimensional design that is characterized by durability, as more than 200 tests were conducted on the phone to ensure its durability and suitability for all conditions.

The smart 7 is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, with a pixel density of 267 ppi, a standard brightness of 500 nits, and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.6%.

The phone has a smooth performance, as it is available with 64 GB memory up to 2 TB with 7 GB random memory for the first time in this category, and a 13-megapixel artificial intelligence ultra-clear rear camera.

The phone also comes with a giant 5000 mAh battery that withstands the hard work all day long, plays videos and movies, and plays games for as long as possible. The phone also has multiple security features, whether the fingerprint or the face, which provides high levels of security.

