Honeywell has announced that it will be the first gas detector manufacturer to join the ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative, demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting localisation and economic diversification in Saudi Arabia.

Honeywell will assemble and calibrate three different gas detection solutions locally at its Dammam site. The Honeywell BW Max XT II is a portable multi-gas detector that workers carry with them when entering hazardous areas to help detect gasses such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

In addition, the Honeywell BW MicroClip Series is one of the most popular portable gas detectors for industrial operations as it is lightweight, can detect multiple gasses and runs for an entire 12-hour shift.

The XNX Universal Transmitter provides real-time visibility and advanced diagnostics for devices in the field that monitor toxic gases.

Yiannis Bessiris, General Manager of Honeywell Industrial Automation for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa said: “With a long-standing presence in the region and a deep understanding of its economic objectives, Honeywell supports the Kingdom’s goals of localisation of world-class technology and talent. As a leader in digital transformation and worker safety across the Middle East, we are proud to be assembling ‘Made in Saudi’ technologies and will continue to help shape the future of the Kingdom.”

Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) in collaboration with Honeywell have worked together on identifying suitable opportunities in the market which align with the company’s broad profile.

MISA Deputy Minister Saleh Al-Khabti said: “We are excited about the scale of the opportunities for companies like Honeywell in Saudi Arabia. Our domestic market is the largest and fastest growing in the region and we are strategically located with access to regional and international markets. Through the National Industrial Strategy, the Kingdom is aiming to quadruple the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from $88 billion to $377 billion by 2035. With a growing number of high-quality investors like Honeywell we are well on our way to growing and developing strategic value chains in Saudi Arabia and deepening our base of skills, talent and technology”.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).