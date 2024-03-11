Multinational conglomerate corporation Honeywell has announced that it will be the first gas detector manufacturer to join the ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative.

Honeywell is set to assemble and calibrate three different gas detection solutions locally at its Dammam site, according to a press release.

The company’s recent announcement comes in line with its commitment to supporting localisation and economic diversification in the kingdom.

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) has collaborated with Honeywell to identify suitable opportunities in the market which align with the company’s broad profile.

Yiannis Bessiris, General Manager of Honeywell Industrial Automation for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said, “With a long-standing presence in the region and a deep understanding of its economic objectives, Honeywell supports the Kingdom’s goals of localization of world-class technology and talent.”

“As a leader in digital transformation and worker safety across the Middle East, we are proud to be assembling ‘Made in Saudi’ technologies and will continue to help shape the future of the kingdom,” Bessiris added.

Saleh Al Khabti, MISA Deputy Minister, commented, “We are excited about the scale of the opportunities for companies like Honeywell in Saudi Arabia. Our domestic market is the largest and fastest growing in the region and we are strategically located with access to regional and international markets.”

“The kingdom is aiming to quadruple the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from $88 billion to $377 billion by 2035. With a growing number of high-quality investors like Honeywell, we are well on our way to growing and developing strategic value chains in Saudi Arabia and deepening our base of skills, talent and technology,” Al Khabti stated.

In January, Honeywell appointed Khaled Hashem as the President of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region for the company.

