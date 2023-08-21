Hayat Egypt, the local subsidiary of Hayat Holding, a global FMCG company headquartered in Türkiye, announced the launch of its latest products on the 10th anniversary of its operation, during a press conference on Wednesday.

Hayat Egypt said it invested over $550m, inaugurated five production facilities, created more than 1,600 direct job opportunities and 900 indirect job opportunities, and introduced nine of its brands to the Egyptian consumer market, including Molfix, Bebem Natural, Molped, Papia, and Familia among others.

The company also plans to invest an additional $55m until the end of 2024 to open two factories for non-woven products and tissues.

Hayat Egypt’s future investments are estimated at $210m. The collective future investments of the company are expected to add 500 direct employment opportunities.

Mustafa Tuncay, Regional Vice President of Hayat Middle East and Africa, said: “Hayat Egypt has five production facilities across two locations, at the 6th of October Industrial Park and the Industrial Park North-West of the Suez Economic Zone in Ain Sokhna. These assets position Hayat Egypt as the production hub for the North Africa region and the exportation hub of not only the Middle East and Africa region but to Europe, Far East, and the Americas including the USA with products worth $150m exported from Egypt to 58 countries worldwide and an additional $200m targeted for 2025.

“At Hayat Egypt, we strive to offer high-quality and innovative products at competitive prices to cater to the diverse demands of all family members nationwide,” said Şenol Keserlioglu, General Manager of Hayat Egypt. “With a robust and growing portfolio of assets in Egypt, we do not only fulfill local demand but also export our products globally. As we embark on our second decade of business in Egypt, we reiterate our commitment to the local market through solid expansion plans that enhance the capabilities of our factories and introduce the latest innovations in personal health and home care.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).