Egypt's manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) declined by 8.77% month-on-month (MoM) to 108.96 in April 2022 from 119.43 in March, according to a report released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on June 29th.

The ready-made clothing industry index grew by 8.48% MoM to 114.28 in April, while the beverages index dropped 25.08% MoM to 262.81.

Moreover, the vehicles industry index plummeted 36% MoM to 129.55 during April 2022.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).