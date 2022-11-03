Egypt - The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) has signed a contract with Hill International to manage the former’s factory for vehicle tires of all kinds, including cars, buses, agricultural tractors, and heavy equipment, under the slogan “Made in Egypt”.

Mokhtar Abdel Latif, head of the AOI, said that the new project comes within the framework of implementing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s directives regarding advancing local industrialization and exploiting national manufacturing capabilities to deepen local manufacturing, transfer, and localize modern technology and work to reduce imports, which contributes to increasing the added value of Egyptian products.

He added that the project is a step on the right path to promote this type of local investment, so that Egypt becomes a regional centre for the manufacture of car tires to achieve self-sufficiency in the Egyptian market according to international quality specifications, in addition to supporting the ability to open new markets for export to African and Arab countries, which will reflect positively on providing foreign currency and strengthening the Egyptian economy.

He indicated that all executive steps are being taken to establish the factory, which will contribute to providing many job opportunities for young engineers and technicians and training on the latest technology according to the standards of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

For his part, Walid Abdel Fattah, regional director of Hill International for project management, said that cooperation with the Arab Organization for Industrialization is the industrial back-up of the Egyptian state.

He added that the project represents a mainstay towards transferring and localizing the technology of manufacturing vehicle tires of all kinds in the Egyptian market during the next phase, in addition to the vital role towards promoting and supporting the wheel of local manufacturing.

He stressed that the company seeks to enhance cooperation and provide all technical advice to manage the tire manufacturing project according to the latest manufacturing and economic management systems for industrial projects.

