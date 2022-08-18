ABU DHABI - Borouge has contributed to the safe and reliable infrastructure of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, through its ‘Made In UAE’ polyolefin solutions, according to the company's CEO, Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Suwaidi stated that the polymer grade from Borouge is the first in its class worldwide outside of North America, designed in accordance to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), to be used for safety related piping in a nuclear plant.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant was designed in accordance with the Federal Authority of Nuclear Regulation (FANR) regulations, the global standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and other global nuclear energy associations.

"To develop the cooling system at Barakah Plant, pre-compounded polyethylene polymers (PE100) from Borouge were used to manufacture pressure pipes by Union Pipes Industry, a manufacturer of large diameter pipes," Al Suwaidi said.

He added that pressure pipes are central to the cooling of the nuclear reactors and fuel assemblies. The superior grade made using proprietary Borstar technology from Borealis, is a corrosion and chemical resistant pressure pipe compound, capable of withstanding natural disasters, and demanding industrial conditions that range from high levels of impact, to abrasions and stress cracking.

The pressure pipes were fully-produced in the UAE, demonstrating Borouge’s commitment to promoting the country’s economic diversification, industrial growth, UAE In-Country Value, and reinforcing the nation’s position as a top producer of innovative and high quality industrial solutions, Al Suwaidi highlighted.

"We are very proud that Borouge has achieved a world first through the qualification of its material for critical projects such as the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. As a UAE industrial champion, we believe that this will unlock new opportunities for us and our pre-compounded PE100 piping solutions in both the regional and global nuclear energy industry," he said.

Upon completion, the Barakah Plant, developed by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), will supply enough clean electricity to meet 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs and is already the largest source of clean electricity in the region.

Once all four units are operational, the plant will prevent 22.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions – the leading cause of climate change – every single year.