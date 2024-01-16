Khalfan Mohamed AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President, Region Middle East and Exports of Borouge, said that the company has launched five new solutions. The first is designed for the infrastructure industry while the other four are designed for the advanced packaging industries to meet the growing demand in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), AlMuhairi said the launch supports Borouge’s growth and innovation strategy by increasing its market share in the infrastructure pipe sector, valued at nearly $1 billion in the company’s core territories.

In response to consumer demand, he added, Borouge has unveiled its first-ever Bulk Continuous Filament (BCF) product, designed for fibre and carpet applications, to target a market valued at $100 million in the Middle East and North Africa region and providing strong opportunity for Borouge to grow its market share.

Addressing the driving forces behind the rising demand, he said that demand for Borouge’s premium and differentiated polyolefin solutions continues to grow in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company plans to capitalise on trends driving this demand, including increased urbanisation resulting from population growth in our core markets.

“Our latest solutions are designed to not only meet the needs of modern communities, but to also contribute to more sustainable production processes for our customers – increasing the energy efficiency of the manufacturing process and reducing its carbon footprint. Borouge is committed to commercial excellence driven by innovation, and we look forward to continuing to pursue new areas of growth,” he added.

Discussing the infrastructure solution, AlMuhairi said the company has developed its innovative solutions in the field of infrastructure using advanced Borealis Borstar® nucleation technology, the latest infrastructure solution is designed for water piping applications, delivering hot and cold water to homes around the world. The new solution has unmatched, long-term pressure performance, even at very high temperatures, and is fully-recyclable at the end of its 50-year lifespan.

In support of the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative and the national “In-Country Value programme”, he said that Borouge has launched its BCF product, a versatile polypropylene (PP) material, to meet the growing needs of carpet manufacturers in the UAE. By providing unique PP material for local manufacturers, Borouge is increasing its contribution to the national In-Country Value Programme while enhancing the competitiveness of ‘Made In UAE’ solutions’.