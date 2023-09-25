Bahrain - The newly-expanded manufacturing facility of Dallaspresso, a producer of localised compressed coffee and tea capsules, was opened in Sitra, Bahrain, a report in BNA said.

Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, inaugurated the facility, and said that supporting national industries encourages the competitiveness of the local products, which in turn ensures the diversification and sustainability of the economy.

The minister, in the presence of Sameer Abdullah Nass, BCCI Chairman, said the initiative is in line with the vision of the industrial sector strategy (2022-2026) to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP, and exports of national origin, in order to achieve sustainable development and provide new opportunities for investment and export.

Dallaspresso was founded locally in 2016, led by Ali Mohsen, who presented the first product of Arabic and Turkish coffee capsules and local "Karak", in an attempt to keep up with the latest global trends in the world of coffee and tea with a local flavour.

It produces more than one million "Karak" capsules and coffee, and offers more than 21 different types, the products are exported to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Jordan, in cooperation with Export Bahrain. It focuses on diversity and creativity in its products, targeting Gulf and international markets, said a statement.

The minister was briefed on all stages of coffee and tea production, starting from processing, all the way to roasting and packaging, and on how the facility achieves high quality in its products, and its commitment to international health and safety standards.

Fakhro praised the initiatives of local industries, and the efforts of DallaSpresso in offering high quality local products, stressing the ministry’s continues support for the local industry, and expanding its marketing scope to reach regional and global markets.

"We are pleased to open our newly expanded factory, which confirms our commitment to providing world-class products, and contribute to the development of the local industry. We look forward to meeting the increasing demand for our products locally and internationally and increasing our production capacity," Khalid Al Amin, Chairman of Dallaspresso said.

Al Amin commended the efforts to strengthen partnerships between the government and private sector, praising the role of the Industry Ministry and Commerce, the Labor Fund "Tamkeen", the Economic Development Board "EDB", and the participating strategic investors, which enabled Dallaspresso to reach this level of achievement.

