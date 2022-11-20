The Advance Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC), a leading Abu Dhabi-based company engaged in aircraft key maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), has signed three key agreements to extend its key MRO capabilities and offerings to cater to different aircraft types, configurations and markets.

Signed during the two-day Business 20 (B20) Summit 2022 that convened in Bali, Indonesia, the agreements will allow the Emirati group to expand its MRO capabilities and consolidate its leading status as a key enabler of an advanced, capable and sustainable domestic defence sector in the UAE.

The agreements include a teaming agreement between GAL/AMMROC and PT Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia Tbk (GMF), an Indonesian company that specialises in aircraft MRO; a statement of joint intent with PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), an aerospace company involved in the design and manufacture of civilian and military regional commuter aircraft in Indonesia and a MoU with InfoGlobal, a provider of military avionics, radar data processing, weapon control system and defence software services.

On the strategic agreements, CEO Mahmood Al Hameli said: "The signing of these landmark agreements with leading players in aircraft MRO from Indonesia demonstrates AMMROC’s desire to expand its global network and identify potential opportunities for collaboration to keep up with the strong demand."

"We are confident that the combining of our resources and expertise will lead to innovative and valuable business relations that will reflect positively on the quality of services offered to our existing and new customers and partners," he noted.

Signed by Al Hameli and Andi Fahrurrozi, CEO of GMF, the teaming agreement aims to enhance collaboration between both entities in the aviation MRO capability development, joint marketing, and financing.

The areas of agreement also include support for capability development of GMF C-130, A330 MRTT, F-16, Sukhoi Su-27 / Su-30 and other types of aircrafts.

Under the Statement of Joint Intent signed by Al Hameli and Gita Amperiawan, CEO of PTDI, AMMROC has been appointed as an Authorised Service Centre by PTDI for the CN235 Aircraft, including the performance of maintenance, modification programs and technical services for CN235 operators within the Middle East and Africa.

Moreover, the cooperation will further expand to the joint promotion of the N219 and NC212 aircraft in the Middle East and Africa markets.

Meanwhile, the MoU, formalised by Al Hameli and Adi Sasongko, CEO of InfoGlobal, will allow both sides to expand reach in Asia, Middle East and Africa markets by leveraging combined commercial networks, contracts and capabilities.

It will also help develop capabilities on additional aircraft types by leveraging both entities’ unique strengths and OEMs to better serve the Armed Forces for Indonesia and the UAE; and implement new contractual frameworks and advanced business models for the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

