Vinci, a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, has announced that one of its key units, Vinci Energies has reached an agreement to acquire leading German company Zimmer & Hälbig.

Based in Bielefeld (land of North Rhine-Westphalia), Zimmer & Hälbig has high level design, engineering, installation and maintenance expertise for technically demanding solutions of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) with a strong focus on hospitals, laboratories, industrial facilities, clean rooms as well as data centres.

Founded in 1974, the company had generated revenue of €96 million in 2024 in Germany through seven locations (Bielefeld, Hanau, Hannover, Köln, Leipzig, Osnabrück, Tuttlingen) with a workforce of 310 employees.

Announcing the move, Vinci Energies said the deal is subject to approval by the German competition authorities.

Once approved, the German group will be integrated into Vinci Energies Building Solutions’ network of 150 business units in Germany, thereby increasing its range of multi-technical solutions for buildings and expanding their offers to its customers.

In Germany, Vinci Energies operates in its four business lines Infrastructure, Industry, Building Solutions and ICT– and employs 16,600 people in 385 locations.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).