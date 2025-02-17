British healthcare property developer Assura has rejected a 1.56-billion-pound ($2 billion) proposal from KKR and pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme, the U.S.-based private equity group said on Monday.

Assura's shares jumped nearly 18% to 46 pence, still just over half of their peak price of 88 pence in 2020.

Deal-making activity in Britain picked up last year, as cheaper valuations and falling or stable interest rates made financing easier for buyouts. A Deutsche Numis poll showed that private equity firms expect a rise in deal activity in 2025.

KKR said it had made four indicative, non-binding proposals to Assura, the latest of which was at 48 pence per share, a 28.2% premium to Assura's closing price on February 13, but was rejected by the British company's board.

"KKR is considering whether there is any merit in continuing to try and engage with the board," the U.S. group said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Universities Superannuation Scheme said that it did not intend to make an offer for Assura, as part of the consortium or otherwise.

It was not immediately clear if KKR was considering an independent offer. The group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for further comment.

Assura declined to comment. The company undertook asset disposals last year to bolster its balance sheet.

It was running more than 600 properties with an investment value of about 3.2 billion pounds as of September, and counts Britain's state-backed National Health Service as a customer.

"(Assura) is well-managed, has a high quality portfolio and many attributes of obvious attraction to the bidder," Shore Capital analyst Andrew Saunders said in a note.

Under British takeover rules, KKR and USS have until March 14 to make a firm offer for Assura or walk away.

($1 = 0.7940 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)